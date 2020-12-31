Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.30.

BNGO stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 752,642,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,661,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 29,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

