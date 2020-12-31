BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 170,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 0.6% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 804,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 368,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,716.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $42,582.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,825 shares of company stock valued at $176,710 in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $431.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.76. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.46.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $39.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million. On average, analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

