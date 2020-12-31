BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Shares Up 6%

Shares of BioCardia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCDA) traded up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.52. 1,467,411 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,019,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCDA shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on BioCardia in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get BioCardia alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 423.10% and a negative net margin of 2,191.28%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 659,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 9.63% of BioCardia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.