Binance USD Price Down 0% Over Last Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $906.45 million and approximately $1.32 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00276657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.95 or 0.01965646 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

