BigUp (BIGUP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 83.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. BigUp has a total market capitalization of $1,765.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BigUp has traded down 89.1% against the US dollar. One BigUp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BigUp alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020652 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000559 BTC.

BigUp Profile

BigUp (BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing . BigUp’s official website is bigup.club

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BigUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BigUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BigUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.