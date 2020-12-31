BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $63.62

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.62 and last traded at $64.28, with a volume of 8147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.35.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 212,282 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $13,966,032.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent Bellm sold 160,890 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $10,584,953.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,627,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,101,777.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,689,517 shares of company stock valued at $176,943,323 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,323,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,593,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,883,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,665,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. 1.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

