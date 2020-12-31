Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (LON:BYG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,061.44

Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (LON:BYG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,061.44 and traded as high as $1,120.00. Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) shares last traded at $1,104.00, with a volume of 162,621 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,122.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,062.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L)’s previous dividend of $16.70. Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L)’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

