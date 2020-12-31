BidaskClub Upgrades ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) to “Strong-Buy”

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Shares of MANT stock opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.69. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ManTech International by 288.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after buying an additional 287,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,898,000 after acquiring an additional 197,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,171 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ManTech International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 451,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 57,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in ManTech International by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 423,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,180,000 after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.