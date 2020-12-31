BidaskClub Upgrades Ennis (NYSE:EBF) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Ennis stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $457.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.49. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its earnings results on Saturday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Ennis had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ennis by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ennis by 293.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ennis by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ennis by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ennis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

