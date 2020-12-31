BidaskClub Lowers Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.91.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -324.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $488,267.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 616,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,155 shares of company stock worth $4,020,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 1,467.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the second quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 47.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

