BidaskClub Lowers Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Hold

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Materialise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Materialise alerts:

MTLS stock opened at $54.83 on Thursday. Materialise has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -685.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.32 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Materialise will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Materialise by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 24.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 116.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.