BidaskClub Lowers Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

ISRG has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $789.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $716.63.

ISRG stock opened at $815.30 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $761.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $695.14. The firm has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.86, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Insiders have sold 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 415,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,291,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,294,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,543,000 after purchasing an additional 36,149 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after buying an additional 333,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

