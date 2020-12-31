BidaskClub Lowers InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. InterDigital’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 212.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth $60,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in InterDigital by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,759,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in InterDigital by 19.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in InterDigital by 237.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 99,725 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

