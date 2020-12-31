BidaskClub Lowers Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The company has a market cap of $304.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.01.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 546.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

