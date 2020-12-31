BidaskClub Lowers Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BILL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Bill.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $137.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.57 and its 200-day moving average is $101.83. Bill.com has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $154.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $1,529,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,670,130.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $197,357.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,431,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,093 shares of company stock valued at $40,057,873. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

