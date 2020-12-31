BidaskClub Downgrades Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $240.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 51,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

