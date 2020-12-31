BidaskClub Downgrades Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Sell

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.
Shares of PRI stock opened at $133.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.81. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.39. Primerica has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $141.15.
In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,509,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Primerica by 636.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 132,113 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,565,000 after buying an additional 89,581 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.
