BidaskClub Downgrades Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Sell

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of PRI stock opened at $133.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.81. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.39. Primerica has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $141.15.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.84 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,509,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Primerica by 636.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 132,113 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,565,000 after buying an additional 89,581 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.