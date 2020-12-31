BidaskClub Downgrades PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) to Buy

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PAR. Roth Capital downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $62.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $69.85.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $54.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.26 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $1,230,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,201,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,645,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,931,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,898,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in PAR Technology by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 488,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after buying an additional 284,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after buying an additional 135,714 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,652,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

