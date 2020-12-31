BidaskClub Downgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Sell

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $126.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,379,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,229 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,364 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,174.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 688,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 658,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

