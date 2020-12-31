BidaskClub Downgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Sell

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
BDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.
Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $16.25.
In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,379,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,229 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,364 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,174.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 688,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 658,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.
