Bella Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $4.30 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.22 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bella Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00039316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00295889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014976 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00026143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $565.16 or 0.01977303 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

