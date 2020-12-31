BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8,550.00 and last traded at $8,550.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8,158.56.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BELIMO in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8,508.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7,787.99.

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets electrical actuator solutions, valve systems, and sensors for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems worldwide. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer units, variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

