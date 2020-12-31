BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Shares Down 1.4%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.74. 182,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 140,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.14.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risk and financial, transport, hoove, and housing insurance products.

