Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.
Several analysts have issued reports on BAYRY shares. Barclays lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.
BAYRY stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.35. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.59.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.
Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.