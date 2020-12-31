Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAYRY shares. Barclays lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

BAYRY stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.35. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.59.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

