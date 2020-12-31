Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBSI. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Barrett Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $504.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $93.03.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $275,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,421 shares in the company, valued at $523,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1,499.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

