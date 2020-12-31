Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L) (LON:BVT) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L) (LON:BVT) shares rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 72.30 ($0.94). Approximately 6,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 41,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.93).

The stock has a market capitalization of £190.03 million and a PE ratio of 26.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L)’s payout ratio is 259.26%.

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

