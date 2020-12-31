Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Trading Down 11.2% on Insider Selling

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s stock price traded down 11.2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.84. 559,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 555,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Specifically, CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge sold 232,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $535,504.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,328 shares of company stock valued at $640,239 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.62. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $595.49 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 110.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,237 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 57,915 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 155.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 95,944 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

