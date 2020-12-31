Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 33.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 14,461.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 16.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 104.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at $1,082,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $160.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.38. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -148.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $14,629,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $12,553,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,701,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,551 shares of company stock worth $27,206,910. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

