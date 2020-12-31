Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Bally’s posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%.

Several research firms have commented on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NYSE BALY opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $52.98.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

