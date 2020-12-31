BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.10. 54,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,386. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.
