BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.10. 54,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,386. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BAE Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BAE Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 78.3% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,245,000 after buying an additional 565,281 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

