Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 543 ($7.09).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAB shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of LON:BAB traded down GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 279.90 ($3.66). 602,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,046. Babcock International Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 650 ($8.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 281.18. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.37.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

