Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) Insider Philip Marshall Acquires 1,874 Shares

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020 // Comments off

Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) insider Philip Marshall bought 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £5,603.26 ($7,320.70).

LON AVST opened at GBX 530 ($6.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 493.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 525.27. Avast Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 539.85 ($7.05).

About Avast Plc (AVST.L)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Plc (AVST.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast Plc (AVST.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.