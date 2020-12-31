Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) Insider Philip Marshall Acquires 1,874 Shares

Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) insider Philip Marshall bought 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £5,603.26 ($7,320.70).

LON AVST opened at GBX 530 ($6.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 493.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 525.27. Avast Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90).

Get Avast Plc (AVST.L) alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 539.85 ($7.05).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Plc (AVST.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast Plc (AVST.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.