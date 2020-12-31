Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Shares Gap Down to $3.19

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $2.85. Avalon shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 4,362 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $10.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.23.

Avalon Company Profile (NYSE:AWX)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

