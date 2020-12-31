Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.13

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 2821777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AVL)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

