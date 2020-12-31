Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. 641,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 751,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.59 million, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

