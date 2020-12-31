Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.80 and last traded at C$10.81. Approximately 55,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 102,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APR.UN. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.75 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.63, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.49 million and a P/E ratio of 593.89.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.