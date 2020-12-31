Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $267.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Autodesk by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $299.41. The company had a trading volume of 479,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,183. The company has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 155.94, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $307.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.55.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

