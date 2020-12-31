Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 154,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 229,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCEL shares. BidaskClub lowered Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $614.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $83,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $904,962. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 32.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in Atreca by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,202,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,767,000 after purchasing an additional 468,750 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its stake in Atreca by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 617,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 107,264 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in Atreca by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 937,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atreca by 761.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 66,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

