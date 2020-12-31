Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.33. Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 175,347 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.37. The stock has a market cap of £471,471.32 and a P/E ratio of -1.88.

Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.

