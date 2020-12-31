Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Trading Up 6.6%

Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) shares were up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 2,184,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 472,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.37.
The firm has a market capitalization of $190.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 143,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 172.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Atlantic Power during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Power during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.
Atlantic Power Company Profile (NYSE:AT)
Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.
