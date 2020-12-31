Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Trading Up 6.6%

Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) shares were up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 2,184,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 472,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.37.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $190.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 143,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 172.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Atlantic Power during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Power during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Power Company Profile (NYSE:AT)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.