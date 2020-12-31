Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.49

Shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and traded as high as $13.69. Atento shares last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 23,604 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATTO. Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $201.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atento S.A. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Plaisance Capital LLC grew its position in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Atento accounts for 0.4% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Plaisance Capital LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Atento worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Atento Company Profile (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

