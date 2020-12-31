ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $354,738.99 and $10.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00437740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.