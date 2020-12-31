Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aspen Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. William Blair also issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Shares of AZPN opened at $130.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $142.89.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,943.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 186.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 970,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,914,000 after purchasing an additional 631,409 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $74,877,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 84.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after purchasing an additional 369,198 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,218,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,731,000 after purchasing an additional 259,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 896.7% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 180,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,691,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.