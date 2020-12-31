Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ASPU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $264.99 million, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. Analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $80,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at $364,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $107,127.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,230 shares of company stock valued at $349,665 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Group by 73.8% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 219,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Cooperman Leon G boosted its position in Aspen Group by 192.4% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 658,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aspen Group by 1,053.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

