ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) & Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Financial Analysis

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and ASA Gold and Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital -182.92% 13.24% 8.20% ASA Gold and Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. ASA Gold and Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oxford Square Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ASA Gold and Precious Metals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oxford Square Capital and ASA Gold and Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A ASA Gold and Precious Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and ASA Gold and Precious Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $62.65 million 2.37 -$32.80 million $0.81 3.70 ASA Gold and Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ASA Gold and Precious Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oxford Square Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolios. The firm obtains external research to complement its in-house research. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.

