Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) shares dropped 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 1,302,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,379,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $614.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 801.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 79.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 74,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

