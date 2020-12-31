Arion (ARION) Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, Arion has traded up 54.2% against the dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. Arion has a total market capitalization of $77,258.73 and approximately $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00128789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.00564037 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00159312 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.00308089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00086433 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,394,083 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

