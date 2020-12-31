Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) Shares Gap Up to $19.00

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $26.50. Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) shares last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 32,676,629 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £100.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

About Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.