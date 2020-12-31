Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.82.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of ARES stock opened at $47.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $49.86.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $12,509,738.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $8,116,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,305,252 shares of company stock valued at $59,847,114 in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 195.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 147.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,408,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,912,000 after buying an additional 838,475 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 22.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 394,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,671,000 after buying an additional 71,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,773,000 after buying an additional 81,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.