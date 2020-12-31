AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 25,436 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,436 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in STORE Capital by 59.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 92,259 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in STORE Capital by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STOR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $33.78 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.