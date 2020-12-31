AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 17,326 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,326 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CalAmp worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp during the third quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CalAmp by 337.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in CalAmp in the third quarter worth about $114,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CalAmp in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 22,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CalAmp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.44. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.